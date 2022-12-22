Procyon Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,566 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,975,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 469,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SIGI. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

In other news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $267,544.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,801.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director John Burville sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $253,319.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,152.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $267,544.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,801.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,734 shares of company stock valued at $825,796. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $91.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.26. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.81 and a one year high of $98.80.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $920.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.21 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 6.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.