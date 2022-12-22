Procyon Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 638.4% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Vertical Research upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CSX to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.28.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $31.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.46. The stock has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.