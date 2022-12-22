Procyon Advisors LLC Buys 4,793 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC owned about 0.73% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,385,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 511,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,418,000 after buying an additional 357,139 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,617,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 301.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 376,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after buying an additional 282,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,067,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGUS opened at $22.66 on Thursday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $26.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.31.

