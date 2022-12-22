Procyon Advisors LLC Buys 28,156 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,156 shares during the period. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF comprises 0.8% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 14,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:COMT opened at $27.81 on Thursday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average of $38.33.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $8.398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 30.25%. This is a boost from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49.

