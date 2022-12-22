Procyon Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 489.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 35,420 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $7,332,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $103.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.15 and a 200 day moving average of $93.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $70.66 and a 12-month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 19.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.53.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

