Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires 31,643 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,643 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 4.3% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $42.28 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $51.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.77.

