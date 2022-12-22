Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 348,676 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $49,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 393.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 23,472 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of VO traded up $3.20 on Wednesday, hitting $206.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,495. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $256.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.91.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

