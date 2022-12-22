Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,833 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $38,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,893 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 72.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,445,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,500 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 208.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,576,000 after acquiring an additional 817,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,622,000 after buying an additional 630,526 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $4.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.53. The stock had a trading volume of 30,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,990. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.41. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $286.72.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

