Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PLTL) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PLTL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.25 and last traded at $22.25. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.18.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.62.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (PLTL)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.