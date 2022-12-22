Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (SQFTP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on January 16th

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Presidio Property Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:SQFTP opened at $18.48 on Thursday. Presidio Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.67.

Get Presidio Property Trust alerts:

About Presidio Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.