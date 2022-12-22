Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (SQFTP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on January 16th

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
Presidio Property Trust Price Performance
NASDAQ:SQFTP opened at $18.48 on Thursday. Presidio Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.67.
About Presidio Property Trust
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Presidio Property Trust (SQFTP)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.