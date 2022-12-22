Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.56.

PINC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Premier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Premier to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Premier from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Premier from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get Premier alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Premier

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 38,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Stock Up 2.5 %

Premier Announces Dividend

Shares of PINC opened at $34.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35. Premier has a 1 year low of $30.82 and a 1 year high of $41.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 54.19%.

Premier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.