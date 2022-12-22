Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.22

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.22 and last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 1016510 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Several research firms have recently commented on POAHY. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Porsche Automobil from €130.00 ($138.30) to €134.00 ($142.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. AlphaValue raised Porsche Automobil to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Porsche Automobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Porsche Automobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average is $6.47.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

