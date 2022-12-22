Populous (PPT) Price Tops $0.0589

Populous (PPT) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One Populous token can currently be bought for about $0.0589 or 0.00000350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Populous has a total market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $146,221.90 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Populous has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Populous alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $885.28 or 0.05259995 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.83 or 0.00498059 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,966.70 or 0.29510213 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous’ launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Populous is populous.world.

Populous Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.