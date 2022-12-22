Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) is Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC decreased its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Pool accounts for approximately 4.1% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned 0.41% of Pool worth $51,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Pool by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 226.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $387.82.

NASDAQ:POOL traded down $11.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $300.10. 3,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,382. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.82. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $569.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.21. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

