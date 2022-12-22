Polymath Price Hits $0.16 (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000948 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $147.68 million and $2.29 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.44 or 0.00388347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00022152 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002044 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018058 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.15975298 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $3,434,357.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars.

