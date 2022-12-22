Polygon Market Cap Tops $6.82 Billion (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Polygon has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion and approximately $170.60 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polygon has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Polygon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00004680 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $852.31 or 0.05079492 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.37 or 0.00490885 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000200 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,880.36 or 0.29085181 BTC.
About Polygon
Polygon’s genesis date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here.
