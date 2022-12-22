PLC Ultima Price Down 3.5% This Week (PLCU)

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One PLC Ultima coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,095.17 or 0.06499998 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PLC Ultima has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. PLC Ultima has a market cap of $663.31 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PLC Ultima Profile

PLC Ultima’s genesis date was December 6th, 2021. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 605,666 coins. The official website for PLC Ultima is plcultima.com. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PLC Ultima Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

