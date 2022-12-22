Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Playtika from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Playtika from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Playtika from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Playtika from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Playtika to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.75.

Playtika Trading Up 2.6 %

PLTK opened at $8.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95. Playtika has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $21.45. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Transactions at Playtika

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 130.35% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.68 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dana Rebecca Gross sold 15,262 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $130,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Dana Rebecca Gross sold 15,262 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $130,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 27,943,938 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $323,590,802.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,260,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,742,345.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playtika

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTK. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Playtika in the 1st quarter worth about $519,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 1,904.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 96,334 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 159,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 92,532 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,668,000. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Further Reading

