Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:PZA)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Price Performance

TSE:PZA traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.07, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 52 week low of C$11.05 and a 52 week high of C$14.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$434.39 million and a PE ratio of 17.64.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

(Get Rating)

See Also

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 727 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.