Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:PZA)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Price Performance
TSE:PZA traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.07, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 52 week low of C$11.05 and a 52 week high of C$14.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$434.39 million and a PE ratio of 17.64.
About Pizza Pizza Royalty
