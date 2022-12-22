Pirate Chain Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00002114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $69.45 million and $46,445.55 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00245079 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00078627 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00051341 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003121 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,969,478 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.