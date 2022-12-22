Piper Sandler Trims TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Target Price to $61.00

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($58.40) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.70) to €65.00 ($69.15) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.92.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE opened at $63.13 on Monday. TotalEnergies has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $63.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.36. The stock has a market cap of $164.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.529 per share. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Institutional Trading of TotalEnergies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 99.1% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 114,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth about $889,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

