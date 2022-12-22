Piper Sandler Trims Delek US (NYSE:DK) Target Price to $49.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

DK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Delek US from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delek US from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Delek US from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.42.

Shares of DK opened at $26.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Delek US has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $35.45.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Delek US’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,762,000 after purchasing an additional 288,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,446,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,686,000 after purchasing an additional 376,508 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,546,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,260,000 after purchasing an additional 37,721 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Delek US by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,816,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,168 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,908,000 after buying an additional 368,874 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

