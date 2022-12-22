Piper Sandler Cuts Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target to $64.00

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PLMR. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Palomar from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Palomar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Palomar from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Palomar from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Palomar in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a hold rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.83.

Shares of PLMR opened at $47.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of -0.09. Palomar has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $95.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.65.

In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 6,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total value of $558,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 84,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,900,104.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 6,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total value of $558,660.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 84,847 shares in the company, valued at $7,900,104.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,248.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $788,560. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Palomar by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,785,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,959,000 after acquiring an additional 182,164 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Palomar by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,217,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,612,000 after purchasing an additional 69,846 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Palomar by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,600,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Palomar by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,240,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,033,000 after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Palomar by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 962,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,990,000 after purchasing an additional 64,806 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

