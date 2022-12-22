Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn Sells 378 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $12,749.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,162.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Amy Beth Vanduyn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 2nd, Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 19,341 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $518,919.03.
NYSE:PHR opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average of $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $45.40.
Several research firms have recently commented on PHR. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Phreesia from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Phreesia to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.57.
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
