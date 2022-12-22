Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn Sells 378 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $12,749.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,162.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 19,341 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $518,919.03.

NYSE:PHR opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average of $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $45.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Phreesia by 154.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 610.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on PHR. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Phreesia from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Phreesia to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

