Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Phoenix New Media stock opened at $2.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44. The company has a market cap of $32.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phoenix New Media has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $5.88.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 22.12%.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

