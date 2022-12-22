Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.36. 138,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,116,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.62). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 310.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 19,242 shares in the last quarter. 5.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on targeting tumor and immune cells by regulating genes of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 that activates immune cells to recognize and kill cancer cells by reducing the expression of the checkpoint protein PD-1 for immunotherapy in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-894 that silences the epigenetic protein BRD4, which is an intracellular regulator of gene expression for use in ACT; and PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for use in ACT.

