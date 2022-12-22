Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.36. 138,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,116,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61.
Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.62). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on targeting tumor and immune cells by regulating genes of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 that activates immune cells to recognize and kill cancer cells by reducing the expression of the checkpoint protein PD-1 for immunotherapy in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-894 that silences the epigenetic protein BRD4, which is an intracellular regulator of gene expression for use in ACT; and PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for use in ACT.
