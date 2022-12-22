Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $100.52 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.47. The company has a market cap of $155.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

