Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Rating) was down 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.29). Approximately 151,657 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 518,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.70 ($0.29).

Pharos Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £100.43 million and a PE ratio of 291.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 25.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 23.58.

Insider Transactions at Pharos Energy

In other Pharos Energy news, insider Sue Rivett purchased 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £975 ($1,184.40). In other news, insider John Martin bought 107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of £20,330 ($24,696.31). Also, insider Sue Rivett bought 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £975 ($1,184.40). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 114,508 shares of company stock worth $2,228,208.

Pharos Energy Company Profile

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

