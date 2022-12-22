Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $197,000 in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 71,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Genasys at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Genasys by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 10,178 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Genasys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,956,000. Mak Capital One LLC grew its stake in Genasys by 23.2% during the second quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 591,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 111,262 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Genasys by 5.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 28,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Genasys by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Genasys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Genasys from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Genasys from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Genasys Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ:GNSS traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,569. Genasys Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Genasys had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $16.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genasys Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genasys

(Get Rating)

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.