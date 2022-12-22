Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.90 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 0.6% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 32,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 46.6% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.75. 60,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,629,863. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.34.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

