Peterson Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,852 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $904,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 46,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,620,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 40.4% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 27,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

AT&T Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.03. The company had a trading volume of 275,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,169,008. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.36. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $128.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

