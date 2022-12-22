Peterson Financial Group Inc. Makes New $205,000 Investment in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the first quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kyndryl during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kyndryl by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

NYSE KD traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $11.17. 21,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,423. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $19.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 51.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kyndryl news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter acquired 109,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,191,833 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,943.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Elly Keinan purchased 23,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.19 per share, for a total transaction of $218,722.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 651,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,985,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin J. Schroeter acquired 109,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $1,055,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,191,833 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,943.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 152,800 shares of company stock worth $1,456,442. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

