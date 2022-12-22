Peterson Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of IWS stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.21. 1,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,234. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

