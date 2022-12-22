Peterson Financial Group Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 93.0% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,062,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,981,000 after buying an additional 2,439,111 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,990,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,908 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 37.8% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,599,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,898 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 44,915.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 282,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after purchasing an additional 282,068 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 232,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,331,000 after buying an additional 115,154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWY stock traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.15. 7,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,818. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $176.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.39.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

