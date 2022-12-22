Peterson Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.9% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its position in Bank of America by 42.3% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.84.

Insider Activity

Bank of America Trading Down 1.3 %

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.24. The stock had a trading volume of 172,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,720,824. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average of $33.85. The company has a market capitalization of $258.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

