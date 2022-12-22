Peterson Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.78. The company had a trading volume of 30,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,892. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $83.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

