Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,690 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Target by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,016,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $215,788,000 after buying an additional 24,779 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Target by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 138,041 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,295,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 488,747 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $103,744,000 after buying an additional 14,672 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.64.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,797,337. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.60. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The stock has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

