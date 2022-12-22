PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.40 target price on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 105.13% from the company’s current price.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PED traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,402. PEDEVCO has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at PEDEVCO

In related news, CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 122,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $136,063.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,727,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,357,598.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PEDEVCO news, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,404,986 shares in the company, valued at $5,837,384.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 122,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $136,063.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,727,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,357,598.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 725,716 shares of company stock valued at $766,446 in the last ninety days. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PEDEVCO

About PEDEVCO

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 13.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,352,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 163,162 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PEDEVCO by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in PEDEVCO by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 92,482 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PEDEVCO by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 44.7% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 16,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

