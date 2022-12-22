PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.40 target price on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 105.13% from the company’s current price.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PED traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,402. PEDEVCO has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.20.
In related news, CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 122,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $136,063.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,727,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,357,598.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PEDEVCO news, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,404,986 shares in the company, valued at $5,837,384.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 122,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $136,063.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,727,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,357,598.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 725,716 shares of company stock valued at $766,446 in the last ninety days. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.
