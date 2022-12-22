PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 1.8% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in PayPal by 3.8% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 113,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in PayPal by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 51,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 0.9% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered PayPal to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.47.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $68.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $196.10. The company has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

