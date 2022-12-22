PARSIQ (PRQ) Market Capitalization Achieves $13.17 Million

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for about $0.0761 or 0.00000455 BTC on popular exchanges. PARSIQ has a market cap of $13.17 million and approximately $737,551.18 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PARSIQ Token Profile

PARSIQ was first traded on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 tokens. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

