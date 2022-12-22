Parcion Private Wealth LLC Buys 14,838 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,838 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 4,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 2,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.26.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $77.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,370,762. The company has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $114.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

