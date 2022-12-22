Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) CEO Sells $46,743.11 in Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) CEO Evan Loh sold 23,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $46,743.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,208,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,314.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Evan Loh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 12th, Evan Loh sold 37,831 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $74,905.38.
- On Friday, October 28th, Evan Loh sold 8,805 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $30,553.35.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of PRTK traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.85. 370,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,362. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paratek Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTK. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $3,138,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,139,714 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 800,607 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 218.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 504,221 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 346,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 334,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the second quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,752,470 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 304,300 shares in the last quarter. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Paratek Pharmaceuticals
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK)
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.