Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) CEO Sells $46,743.11 in Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) CEO Evan Loh sold 23,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $46,743.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,208,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,314.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Evan Loh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Evan Loh sold 37,831 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $74,905.38.

On Friday, October 28th, Evan Loh sold 8,805 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $30,553.35.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of PRTK traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.85. 370,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,362. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $30.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paratek Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTK. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $3,138,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,139,714 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 800,607 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 218.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 504,221 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 346,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 334,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the second quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,752,470 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 304,300 shares in the last quarter. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

