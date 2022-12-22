PancakeSwap Price Reaches $3.39 (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $539.12 million and approximately $17.87 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $3.39 or 0.00020118 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 352,888,149 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,991,656 tokens. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PancakeSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

