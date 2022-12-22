Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) is Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s Largest Position

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC decreased its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,046,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,038 shares during the period. Palomar comprises 7.0% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned approximately 4.15% of Palomar worth $87,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLMR. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palomar during the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Palomar in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 6.6% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 51.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,611,000 after buying an additional 45,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Palomar by 19.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLMR traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,445. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of -0.09.

PLMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Palomar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JMP Securities cut Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Palomar from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,156. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $141,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,156. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 6,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total value of $558,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 84,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,900,104.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $788,560 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

