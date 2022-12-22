Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 198.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,272 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $193.33 to $206.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $242.67 to $244.33 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $148.99 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.07 and a 1 year high of $213.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.19. The firm has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 634,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,864,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 634,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,864,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at $327,371,794.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,977 shares of company stock valued at $63,892,566 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Stories

