Oxen 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $161,007.31 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $10.84 million and $161,007.31 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,609.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.61 or 0.00389011 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022493 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.97 or 0.00866767 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00095975 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.60 or 0.00599671 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00267110 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,196,226 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

