Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OVV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,692.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

Ovintiv Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Ovintiv by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,247,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,748 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Ovintiv by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,928,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,986 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Ovintiv by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,253,000 after purchasing an additional 396,726 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Ovintiv by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,397 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Ovintiv by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,100,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,621,000 after purchasing an additional 618,203 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OVV opened at $52.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.20. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $63.30.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.54). Ovintiv had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 6.97%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

