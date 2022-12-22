Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) Trading Up 0.2%

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.54. Approximately 5,824 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 4,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.52.

Ottawa Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $32.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.70.

Ottawa Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 3.33%. Ottawa Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.14%.

About Ottawa Bancorp

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OSB Community Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include saving, checking, money market, and interest-bearing accounts, as well as certificate of deposit.

