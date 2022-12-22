OTA Financial Group L.P. Takes Position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust accounts for about 0.4% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IIM. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 448,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 86,499 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 26,837 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 28,318 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 30.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 357,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 84,081 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth $3,705,000. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IIM stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $11.77. 1,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,476. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $17.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.50.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

