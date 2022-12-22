OTA Financial Group L.P. Takes Position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 373,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust makes up 2.3% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 95,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 157.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust alerts:

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIGZ traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $6.72. 4,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,093. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average of $7.85. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $15.22.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.